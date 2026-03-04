Kohima, March 4: The Nagaland State Lottery department is all set to announce the results of the Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery draw this evening, March 4. As one of the most popular evening lotteries in India, the Dear Dream Wednesday draw offers a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore. Conducted under the strict supervision of the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, the event is scheduled to take place at 8:00 PM IST. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery of March 4.

The Nagaland State Lottery is well-regarded for its tiered reward system, which ensures a wide distribution of winnings across thousands of participants. It is worth noting that the "Dear" series is the flagship brand of the Nagaland State Lotteries, with different themes assigned to each day of the week, with today being Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery. The Dear Dream Wednesday lottery is part of the state's comprehensive Wednesday lottery lineup. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of March 4 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Dream Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here

Nagaland lottery participants can check the live results of the Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery on the official Nagaland State Lotteries website or through the widely used Lottery Sambad platforms. For official verification, winners are encouraged to cross-reference their ticket numbers with the Nagaland Government Gazette. Lottery players can also visit portals such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com to verify their winning numbers of today's Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery.

Participants can also tune in to watch the online telecast of Nagaland's Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery provided above to know the outcome of Wednesday's lucky draw. So what are the trending keywords to use while looking for Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery results? Participants can use terms such as "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Lottery Sambad 8 PM", "Dear Dream Wednesday Result", "Dear Lottery Result Today 8 PM", "Nagaland Lottery Sambad 4.3.2026", and "Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result".

