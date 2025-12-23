Washington DC [US], December 22 (ANI): The makers released the first teaser for Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' on Monday.

According to Variety, the film follows the Greek hero Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he travels the long and winding path back home after the Trojan War.

Also Read | Salman Khan Sets the Internet on Fire As He Flaunts His Ripped Physique in Viral Gym Pictures Days Ahead of His 60th Birthday.

Universal released a first-look photo of Damon in costume back in February. Damon stars alongside Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and more. In addition to directing, Nolan wrote the script and produced the film alongside his wife, Emma Thomas.

The trailer shows Odysseus getting shipwrecked along with his army and making his way back home during a treacherous journey.

Also Read | 'The Housemaid': Sydney Sweeney's Nude Scene Leaks Online; Video of Actress' Sex Scene With Brandon Sklenar Goes Viral on Reddit and X.

He and his soldiers are also seen inside the infamous Trojan horse, which was previous teased in a six-minute clip screened before Imax 70mm showings of "Sinners" and "One Battle After Another."

Odysseus walks across land, sails by sea, and treks through caves, including one where an ominously large beast appears in the shadows. There are also brief shots of Holland as Odysseus' son Telemachus and Hathaway as Penelope, Odysseus' wife.

Universal Pictures shared the trailer on its Instagram account.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DSkV9SuDeRe/

Universal said last December that the film would be "shot across the world using brand new Imax film technology." Universal executive Jim Orr teased at CinemaCon that audiences could expect "a visionary, once-in-a-generation cinematic masterpiece that Homer himself would quite likely be proud of," reported Variety.

Leguizamo compared Nolan's work ethic to that of an independent filmmaker. "He's not doing it by committee, he's not doing it by what the studio says," the actor said during a recent appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," reported Variety,

Nolan's most recent blockbuster was "Oppenheimer," which won seven Oscars in 2024.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)