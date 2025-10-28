Los Angeles [US], October 28 (ANI): Actor Claire Foy will be seen in a key role in ace director Danny Boyle's 'Ink'.

The project, which also features Jack O'Connell and Guy Pearce in Ink, revolves around the rise of the Rupert Murdoch empire.

The film is based on the Tony-nominated play by multi-Olivier award-winning playwright and screenwriter James Graham. Graham has written the screenplay with production now underway, as per Deadline.

The film is an explosive cinematic rollercoaster about a group of visionaries and misfits who had an idea for a new kind of news -- one that would give the people what they want and would change the face of the world we live in today.

James Graham, who penned the original play, has adapted the screenplay with plans to shoot this October.

Pearce will portray Rupert Murdoch, while O'Connell takes on the role of Larry Lamb, the editor Murdoch appointed to lead The Sun after acquiring it in 1969. Foy will play an ambitious editor who joins the paper and works closely with Lamb. (ANI)

