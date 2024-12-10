Poster of 'All We Imagine as Light' (Image source: Instagram/@payalkapadiafilm)

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Filmmaker Payal Kapadia has created history with her critically acclaimed film 'All We Imagine As Light', earning two prestigious nominations at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The film, which is making waves on the international stage, has been nominated in the Best Director (Motion Picture) category, marking the first time an Indian director has been recognized in this category.

The film has also earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language.

The Golden Globe nominations were announced on December 9 by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut.

The recognition of 'All We Imagine As Light' comes as a monumental achievement not just for Kapadia but also for Indian cinema on the global stage. This is a remarkable milestone, as the film now stands alongside some of the most acclaimed international works of the year.

Upon hearing the news, Bollywood stars and filmmakers took to social media to congratulate Payal Kapadia on this historic recognition. Actor Anil Kapoor expressed his pride in the film's success, writing on Instagram, "What a monumental recognition of Indian cinema, and the storytelling prowess of @payalkapadiafilm! So incredibly proud."

Actress Sonam Kapoor also shared her excitement, posting, "Such a proud moment, 2 Golden Globes for All We Imagine As Light. You're incredible @payalkapadiafilm." Actor Rajkummar Rao also joined in with his congratulations, writing, "Congratulations @payalkapadiafilm! This is awesome. All the very best. Rooting for you."

'All We Imagine' As Light follows the story of Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend.

Their journey to a beach town allows them to confront their desires and emotions. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles.

The film is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos (France) and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth (India).

It has already made history earlier this year by winning the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, marking it as the first Indian film to be featured in the festival's main competition section in 30 years.

Before its Golden Globe nominations, 'All We Imagine As Light' had already garnered significant international acclaim.

The film won the Best International Feature trophy at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards and the Best International Feature at the Gotham Awards 2024.

These accolades have cemented Kapadia's reputation as one of the most promising directors on the global cinema stage.

The nominees for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards were announced by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut, with 'All We Imagine As Light' being one of the standout entries in the film categories. The other nominees for Best Director include Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez, Sean Baker for Anora, Edward Berger for Conclave, Brady Corbet for The Brutalist, and Coralie Fargeat for The Substance.

Emilia Perez led the nominations with a total of 10, while other films like The Brutalist, Conclave, and Anora also received multiple nominations.

The Golden Globe Awards, which recognize excellence in both film and television, will stream LIVE in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play starting at 6:30 AM IST on January 6, 2025. (ANI)

