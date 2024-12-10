Rise and shine, because the world is about to face a big change (not exactly the end, but close enough)! Recently, the trailer of 28 Years Later was dropped. The highly anticipated third film in the 28 Days Later series, following the events of 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, is going to shake the world once again. Cillian Murphy's Jim makes a return in this post-apocalyptic zombie horror film. 28 Years Later will also feature Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Erin Kellyman and Edvin Ryding. Directed by Danny Boyle. This post-apocalyptic zombie horror is set to hit theatres on June 20, 2025. Here are a few zombie movies to watch before 28 Years Later release. ‘28 Years Later’ Trailer: Is Cillian Murphy’s Jim Infected With the Rage Virus? Danny Boyle’s Post-Apocalyptic Horror To Release on June 20, 2025 (Watch Video).

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Directed by George A Romero, this film set the stage for modern zombie cinema. It introduced the slow-moving, flesh-eating zombies we see today.

Night Of The Living Dead Trailer

Dawn of the Dead (1978)

Another Romero classic, this sequel takes place in a shopping mall where a group of survivors fights to stay alive.

Dawn Of The Dead Trailer

28 Days Later (2002)

Directed by Danny Boyle. The story follows survivors in a post-apocalyptic Britain after a virus outbreak turns people into zombies.

28 Days Later Trailer

World War Z (2013)

Starring Brad Pitt, this film offers a global scale for a zombie outbreak. It combines action, suspense, and strategic thinking as a former UN investigator searches for a solution to the pandemic.

World War Z Trailer

Shaun Of the Dead (2004)

A comedic twist on the zombie film, directed by Edgar Wright. This British film combines humour, horror, and heart, following a group of friends who face a zombie apocalypse in their local pub. It’s beloved for its clever writing and iconic moments.

Shaun Of The Dead Trailer

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2024 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).