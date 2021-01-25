New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Congratulatory wishes poured over the newly-wed celebrity couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on Monday, a day after they tied the knot in a private ceremony.

Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and others extended their warm wishes to Dhawan and Dalal on Instagram.

"Congratulations you guys. Wishing you all the love & joy in the world," Dhawan's 'Student of the Year' co-star Alia Bhatt wrote along with a picture of the couple on Instagram.

Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulated the couple on her and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan's behalf and welcomed the couple to "marital bliss."

"Congratulations Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Welcome to marital bliss - From Saif and K," she wrote in the caption.

"Congratulations Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Wishing you both a lifetime full of love, togetherness and happiness," wrote actor Nushrat Bharucha on her Instagram story.

Dhawan's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' co-stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani also extended their best wishes to the couple on Instagram.

"Wishing Varun and his dulhaniya Natasha a very happy married life! A beautiful start of a lifetime of happiness, love & togetherness," wrote senior actor Anil Kapoor on his Instagram story.

Kiara Advani's wish had a 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' reference to it as she wrote, "Jugg Jugg Jeeyooooo Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love."

Neetu Kapoor on the other hand kept her wishes simple and wrote, "Congratulations Varun Natasha, #JugJugJeeyo."

Dhawan's 'Dilwale' co-star Kriti Sanon also extended her wishes to the actor and his fashion designer wife Natasha Dalal on Instagram.

"VD!!! So so happy for you both! Wish you both a lifetime of happiness and love and a beautiful new chapter! Congratulations," she wrote.

"Congratulations Varun and Natasha. Wishing you all the love and lifelong happiness," said actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her Instagram post.

Dhawan and his long-time fashion designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal got hitched on Sunday.

The wedding was a private affair that took place at Alibaug's Mansion House Resort and included only the family members and close friends of the couple. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)