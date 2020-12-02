Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Coolie No. 1' which released four days ago, has crossed the 50 million views' milestone on YouTube.

The film which is slated for a Christmas release would be out on Amazon Prime Video on December 25 this year. The film is expected to be full of fun and laughter as the audience seems to love Varun and Sara's chemistry who are paired opposite each other for the first time.

The 'Kedarnath' star and Varun took to their respective Instagram handles to share their excitement on the trailer crossing 50 million view-mark.

Sara shared the film's poster on her Instagram account, using the 'story' feature, and tagged co-star Varun celebrating the milestone. "50 Million views and counting," she wrote.

On Saturday, Varun and Sara dropped the much-anticipated trailer for their upcoming drama 'Coolie No 1' in a live event.

After the box office success of 'Judwaa 2', this will be the second film of Varun with his father. The movie which is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer by the same name will see the fresh pairing of Varun and Sara.

'Coolie No. 1' will see Varun in place of Govinda from the classic and Sara Ali Khan in the place of Karisma Kapoor.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, JackkyBhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania among others. (ANI)

