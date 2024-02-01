Los Angeles [US], January 31 (ANI): Power couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are setting new couple goals.

The couple posed for several photos in a carousel, Justin posted on Instagram Tuesday night, one of which shows them passionately kissing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2vkCLTvRj6/?img_index=1

In the other picture, the Rhode founder gently rested her head on her husband's shoulder.

In the pictures, Justin looked dapper in black pants and a light blue button-down under an army-green shearling jacket.

He matched his outfit with white and tan sneakers and a black baseball cap worn backwards.

Hailey looked trendy in wide-legged jeans and a floor-length black trench coat. She added a pop of colour with red shoes.

"We're cute," she commented under her husband's post, which was captionless.

"My parents," Justin's collaborator The Kid LAROI wrote.

The "Sorry" singer recently posted a photo of himself kissing his model wife in early January, at Lori Harvey's birthday celebration, and before that, on her 27th birthday.

Justin and Hailey married in 2018 after only a few months of dating following an on-and-off relationship.

While their romance may appear to be a whirlwind, they have been candid about their commitment to one another, even while revealing the difficulties they had early in their relationship.

During an appearance on the "In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith" podcast in 2021, Hailey discussed one specific instance in which she contacted her mother and expressed her inability to deal with their rocky relationship and the Grammy winner's mental health issues.

However, Hailey stated that it was because of that call that she realized she would remain with him "no matter what."

"I made a decision. I know for a fact that I've loved this person for a very long time, and now would not be the time to give up on him," she stated.

"I just wouldn't do that to him." (ANI)

