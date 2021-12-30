Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) The Producers Guild of India on Thursday urged the Delhi government to permit the functioning of theatres, stating that the cinemas provide a safe space for the viewers.

Following a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the emergence of the Omicron variant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday declared a yellow alert in the state which led to shut down of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Completes 5 Years in Film Industry; Pens Heartfelt Note Describing What She Learned From Her Journey.

The guild, which has around 150 companies as members, reassured the Delhi government that the theatres are equipped to nurture a "hygienic environment" for the audience as they follow all the necessary COVID-19 guidelines.

“We urge the Delhi Government to allow cinemas to operate. Cinemas are equipped with better ability to ensure a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms as compared to other out-of-home settings. @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @OfficeOfDyCM #cinemasaresafe,” the tweet shared by the Producers Guild of India read.

Also Read | Actor Rohit Saraf is Looking Forward to Working on New Scripts in 2022.

The association also shared the statement that the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) had put up on social media earlier in the day.

A delegation of MAI members on Thursday met Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and requested his intervention in allowing cinema halls to reopen in the national capital.

Owing to rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi and Maharashtra, the makers of Shahid Kapoor-starrer “Jersey”, had to postpone the release date of the movie, three days before it was to bow out in cinema halls on December 31.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)