Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 17 (PTI) The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has been postponed in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases, State Cultural Minister Saji Cherian said.

The festival was scheduled to be held here from February 4 to 11.

He said the IFFK will be held after bringing the COVID situation under control.

The new date will be announced later, the minister said in a Facebook post.

The southern state has been witnessing a sharp spike in the COVID-19 cases for the past one week.

