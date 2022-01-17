Hina Khan was recently seen in a music single, Mohabbat Hai with Shaheer Sheikh. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is missing from the acting scenario these days but is a part of many such musical singles. Guess, she's waiting for the right opportunity to knock at her doors and until then, she's happy signing these singles. Hina took to her Instagram account to share a BTS picture from her recent musical outing and boy, that certainly left us swooning over her. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna, Whose Blue One-Off Shoulder Dress Gets Your Vote?

Hina Khan was seen decked up in her all-black avatar. Hina had a chic bodycon dress paired with a coat. She further accessorised her outfit with matching black boots and a handbag to go with. She was seen donning the same look in her song and it was gorgeous, to say the least. Khan further opted for blushed cheeks, pink lips, well-defined brows and loose, wavy hair to round off her look. Hina's all-black look was definitely ravishing and she pulled it off with extreme ease. Hina Khan Strikes a Pose In her Emerald Green Suit and We're Swooning (View Pics).

Hina Khan from Mohabbat Hai

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina is among the many Indian celebrities who had an opportunity to walk the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. She was promoting her movie, Lines at the film festival. Post which, she also marked her digital debut with Unlock and Hacked. Now, coming to her next release, we hope she announces it very soon. Until then, let's keep admiring her new pictures.

