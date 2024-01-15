California [US], January 15 (ANI): Director Christopher Nolan's biopic drama film 'Oppenheimer' was the biggest winner at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.

The Cillian Murphy starrer bagged awards in 8 categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Score, and Best Acting Ensemble.

Also Read | Critics Choice Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Secures Awards for Best Editing and Best Cinematography.

It is followed by Margot Robbie's fantasy comedy film 'Barbie' with 6 wins out of their record-breaking 18 nominations including Best Comedy, and Best Original Song.

Best Picture - 'Oppenheimer'

Also Read | British Bombshell Keeley Hazell Sets Internet Ablaze With Sensational Lingerie Photoshoot Featuring Cat Ears (View Pics).

Best Actor- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Best Actress- Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Supporting Actor- Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)

Best Supporting Actress- Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Young Actor/Actress- Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers)

Best Acting Ensemble- Oppenheimer

Best Director- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Best Original Screenplay- Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (Barbie)

Best Adapted Screenplay- Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)

Best Cinematography- Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer)

Best Production Design- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer (Barbie)

Best Editing- Jennifer Lame (Oppenheimer)

Best Costume Design- Jacqueline Durran (Barbie)

Best Hair and Makeup- (Barbie)

Best Visual Effects- (Oppenheimer)

Best Comedy- (Barbie)

Best Animated Feature- (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Best Foreign Language Film- (Anatomy of a Fall)

Best Original Song- "I'm Just Ken" (Barbie)

Best Score- Ludwig Goransson (Oppenheimer)

TV Awards

Best Drama Series- Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series- Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Best Comedy Series- The Bear

Best Actor in a Comedy Series- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series- Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)

Best Limited Series- Beef

Best Movie Made for Television- Quiz Lady

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television- Steven Yeun (Beef)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television- Ali Wong (Beef)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television- Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television- Maria Bello (Beef)

Best Foreign Language Series- Lupin

Best Animated Series- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Best Talk Show- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Comedy Special- John Mulaney: Baby J. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)