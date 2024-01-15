California [US], January 15 (ANI): Director Christopher Nolan's biopic drama film 'Oppenheimer' was the biggest winner at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.
The Cillian Murphy starrer bagged awards in 8 categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Score, and Best Acting Ensemble.
It is followed by Margot Robbie's fantasy comedy film 'Barbie' with 6 wins out of their record-breaking 18 nominations including Best Comedy, and Best Original Song.
Best Picture - 'Oppenheimer'
Best Actor- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Best Actress- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Supporting Actor- Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)
Best Supporting Actress- Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Best Young Actor/Actress- Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers)
Best Acting Ensemble- Oppenheimer
Best Director- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Best Original Screenplay- Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (Barbie)
Best Adapted Screenplay- Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)
Best Cinematography- Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer)
Best Production Design- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer (Barbie)
Best Editing- Jennifer Lame (Oppenheimer)
Best Costume Design- Jacqueline Durran (Barbie)
Best Hair and Makeup- (Barbie)
Best Visual Effects- (Oppenheimer)
Best Comedy- (Barbie)
Best Animated Feature- (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
Best Foreign Language Film- (Anatomy of a Fall)
Best Original Song- "I'm Just Ken" (Barbie)
Best Score- Ludwig Goransson (Oppenheimer)
TV Awards
Best Drama Series- Succession
Best Actor in a Drama Series Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Best Actress in a Drama Series- Sarah Snook (Succession)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Best Comedy Series- The Bear
Best Actor in a Comedy Series- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series- Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)
Best Limited Series- Beef
Best Movie Made for Television- Quiz Lady
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television- Steven Yeun (Beef)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television- Ali Wong (Beef)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television- Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television- Maria Bello (Beef)
Best Foreign Language Series- Lupin
Best Animated Series- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Best Talk Show- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Best Comedy Special- John Mulaney: Baby J. (ANI)
