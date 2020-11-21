Los Angeles, Nov 21 (PTI) Filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg is in negotiations to helm the fifth instalment in the "Predator" franchise.

The sci-fi action horror series started with Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer "Predator" in 1987.

The film, about an elite paramilitary rescue team who comes face to face with a technologically-advanced alien, was a major box office success and spawned three sequels -- "Predator 2" (1990), "Predators" (2010) and "The Predator" (2018).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new movie has a screenplay by Patrick Aison. The plot details have been kept under wraps.

Trachtenberg is best known for directing the horror-thriller sequel "10 Cloverfield Lane". He has also helmed many episodes of popular series such as "The Boys" and "Black Mirror".

