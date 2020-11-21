Bigg Boss 14 has been going on for the past few months. However, it was at the peak when the game started with seniors - Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, entering the house and mentoring this season's contestants. There were also reports of how Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz and Bigg Boss 11's second finalist Vikas Gupta too were also being roped in. Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta's Appearance as a Special Guest Alongside Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan Cancelled.

While Vikas was dropped from the line up, Asim's name came up pretty often, but that has not happened yet, However, we know for sure that Rashami Desai has been approached many times by the makers to enter the show in its 14th season. Hear it from only. Rashami Desai Echoes Hina Khan's Sentiments, Reveals How TV Stars Are Looked Down Upon By Big Designers.

"Well, I am quite amused by the number of stories that have been written about it. The fact is that I have been approached many times on different occasions in this season itself, but I haven't yet finalised on it." Rashami told ETimes TV.

Talking to the portal about Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik's constant bickering, Rashami said, "I know Eijaz as a senior. I had a very different image of him. But here when I see him, I think this is not the Eijaz I knew. As for Kavita, she is not doing anything to garner attention. She is on Bigg Boss 14 what she is in real life. She can never fake it. She is someone who is very clear and vocal about her likes and dislikes."

