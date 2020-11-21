While Sonam Kapoor is away from Bollywood, she's making the most of her London stay, strutting in style in her enviable fashion choices. A name that's now synonymous with the word 'fashion', Sonam's quite a charmer waiting to rule our hearts with her style offerings. While her obsession for couture will never end, there are days when she simply decides to take a stroll in stunning kaftans and make our hearts crave for one. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi in JJ Valaya for India's Best Dancer Shooting.

Sonam's recent fashion outing sees her decked up in white Taller Marmo kaftan. The fringes at its hemline add an extra dose of glamour to the outfit while Sonam's serving at its perfect muse. The Khoobsurat actress further paired her outfit with black heels by Maison Valentino and delicate jewellery by Repossi. Sonam allowed her outfit to do all the talking by tying her hair in a sleek bun and opting for nude eyelids with winged eyeliner. Pale pink lips and highlighted cheeks complemented her look further.

Sonam Kapoor in Taller Marmo

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam's recent outing falls under the category of being elegant and looking radiant at the same time. While we are certainly impressed with her choice, what are your views on it? Do you think it's worth all your attention or is it too plain for your choice? Tweet us your answers @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

