New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) New series "Gamerlog", featuring Darsheel Safary, is set to stream on Amazon MX Player from June 12, the streaming service said.

Directed by Arya Deo, the upcoming series is produced by Abhinay Deo and Neeta Shah under their banner RDP Pulp Fiction Entertainment, according to a press release.

Described as a comedy drama, the series is "set against the pulsating backdrop of India's rapidly evolving E-sports gaming culture."

It offers a fresh, fun, and emotionally grounded perspective on the competitive world and the quest for glory.

Darsheel, who plays the role of Raghu, said he could relate to the series.

"'Gamerlog' is a world I could instantly relate to. While it's rooted in gaming, the story goes much deeper, capturing the emotional highs and lows young people experience. It's a show that's fun, relatable, and something that not just avid gamers but families can enjoy together. It was an amazing experience to work with Abhinay, Neeta and the very talented debutant director Arya," he said in a statement.

"Gamerlog" also stars Anjali Sivaraman, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Kunal Bhan, Chetan Dhawan, Shubroy Chowdhury, and Akash Menon.

