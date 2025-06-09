‘Ponmaalai Pozhudhu’: We Got Your Permission for Using Phrase From Song As Their Film’s Title, Aadhav Kannadhasan Tells National Award-Winning Lyricist Vairamuthu

Aadhav Kannadhasan's clarification came in the wake of the immensely popular lyricist lamenting on social media that several Tamil film makers had used phrases from his songs as their film's titles without taking the required permission from him.

    South IANS| Jun 09, 2025 05:51 PM IST
    Actor Aadhav Kannadhasan (Photo Credits: X/@aadhavkk)

    Chennai, June 9: Actor Aadhav Kannadhasan on Monday gently pointed out to seven-time National award-winning lyricist Vairamuthu that the makers of his film, Ponmaalai Pozhudhu, had taken permission from him for using a phrase from the lyricist's song as their film's title. Aadhav Kannadhasan's clarification came in the wake of the immensely popular lyricist lamenting on social media that several Tamil film makers had used phrases from his songs as their film's titles without taking the required permission from him.

    On Monday, Vairamuthu took to his X timeline to write in Tamil, "The Tamil film industry has used several phrases from my lyrics as film titles. Let along getting my permission, several of those who have used my phrases have not even asked me for courtesy's sake. ‘AA22XA6’: Deepika Padukone Joins Cast of Allu Arjun’s Upcoming Film Directed by Atlee – Watch Announcement Video.

    "Not one or two... 'Ponn Maalai Pozhudhu', 'Kan Sivanthal Man Sivakkum','Ilaiya Nila', 'Oorath Therinchukitten', 'Panivizhum Malarvanam', 'Vellai Pura Ondru', 'Poove Poosudava', 'Eeramana Rojavae', 'Nilavathaan Kaiyila Pudichen', 'Mouna Ragam', 'Minsara Kanna', 'Kannalane', 'Ennavale', 'Uyire', 'Sandakozhi', 'Poovellam Kettuppar', 'Thenmelaaga Peruvazhkaatru', 'Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya', ' Nee Thane En Pon Vasantham' , 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal', 'Thangamagan' and several more like these."

    Stating that he had not chided any of these filmmakers for using his phrases, nor had he questioned them about it when he had met them, Vairamuthu said, "I would often feel happy that in a society where wealth is not common property, at least knowledge is turning common property." ‘Thug Life’: Kamal Haasan Says Ace Director Mani Ratnam Has Become a ‘Gnani’.

    While pointing out that it would not be civilised on his part to question them on why they did it without asking him, Vairamuthu raised the question, would it not be necessary for them to ask once before doing it.

    Responding to this tweet of Vairamuthu, actor Aadhav Kannadhasan, who is also the grandson of the great poet Kannadhasan, said, "Sir with all due respect we got your permission for #PonmaalaiPozhudhu. As you mentioned, it’s a special feeling as #KaviyarasuKannadasan's grandson is using your lyrics as the film title. You felt proud. The lyrics in the film was written by dearest @madhankarky sir. Thank you." Aadhave Kannadhasan played the lead along with Gayathrie in Ponmaalai Pozhudhu, which was directed by A C Durai.

