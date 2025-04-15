New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa praised the Akshay Kunar starrer 'Kesari Chapter 2' for showing India's history.

The historical drama, which delves into the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, features a gripping courtroom showdown between Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, highlighting the fight for justice against the British Empire.

It features a gripping courtroom showdown between Akshay Kumar, who portrays C Sankaran Nair, the lawyer who fought against General Dyer and the British Empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and R Madhavan, who portrays Neville McKinley, a lawyer defending the British Crown.

The film promises to shed light on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, offering a fresh perspective on the tragedy that shaped India's struggle for independence.

Manjinder Singh attended the screening of Kesari: Chapter 2 in New Delhi on Tuesday. In a conversation with ANI, he said, "Before the youth, I want to ask everyone in Congress to come and watch this movie. They will understand the crime they have committed by erasing the history of C Sankaran Nair...."

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared that the youth can take inspiration from the film. "I want the youth to go and watch this movie and draw inspiration from it to show how in very difficult circumstances, we had individuals who stood up and swam against the tide, and that is how we achieved independence. That is how we are what we are today and are going to be one of the largest economies in the world. That's how we are reclaiming confidence. The Prime Minister spoke about this movie in Hisar yesterday for a good four minutes..."

Puri lauded the effort of Kesari Chapter 2 makers to showcase a "transformational period" of India's history with the help of brilliant Bollywood artists like Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

"We are very privileged to have been given this opportunity to watch this film that not only promises to be, but what I'm sure is a fantastic blockbuster, something which focuses on a transformational period in our history, which takes history out of the history books and with the talent and brilliance of Bollywood brings it to all of you," said Hardeep Puri.

The screening in Delhi was an exclusive preview of the film, which was attended by senior BJP Ministers, including Hardeep Puri, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, and others.

"Intellectual property and copyright laws being what they are, it is absolutely essential that you watch the film and put your phone on silent and do not use the recording device. It's a great privilege to be able to watch the film 3 days before its release. The Film which promises to break all records. Because I'm a student of history, so what I'm telling you is on the basis of the little I know, but I'm looking forward to being educated," added Hardeep Singh Puri.

Actor Akshay Kumar also visited Delhi Secretariat today. Earlier today, he attended the screening of his film 'Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh'.

Kesari Chapter 2 is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

'Kesari Chapter 2' is set to release on April 18, following the success of its predecessor, which focused on the Battle of Saragarhi.

The Kesari film that was released in 2019 also starred Parineeti Chopra and highlighted the valor of 21 Sikh soldiers against over 1000 Afghans in the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi.

With Kesari Chapter 2, the filmmakers aim to honour the legacy of India's freedom fighters by showcasing the relentless pursuit of justice and the enduring spirit of resistance against colonial oppression. (ANI)

