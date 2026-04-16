Washington [US], April 16 (ANI): Demi Moore has joined the cast of Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming thriller 'Tyrant', starring alongside Charlize Theron and Julia Garner, in a major new addition to the high-profile project.

According to Deadline, the culinary thriller, written and directed by David Weil, is set to begin shooting in Los Angeles in the coming weeks, backed by a California tax credit.

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While the official logline remains under wraps, 'Tyrant' is described as a high-stakes story unfolding within New York City's elite fine-dining scene.

Weil adapted the screenplay from a story he developed with Cody Behan.

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The film is being produced by The Picture Company's Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona, alongside Theron and her Secret Menu partners Beth Kono and AJ Dix, as per Deadline.

Weil will also serve as a producer with his producing partner Natalie Laine Williams, while Stan Wlodkowski is attached as executive producer.

On the work front, Moore is coming off an Oscar nomination for her performance in 'The Substance' (2024) and currently stars in the hit Paramount+ series 'Landman', created by Taylor Sheridan.

The show is heading into its third season, with Moore having taken on an expanded role in its second instalment.

Moore will also appear in Boots Riley's upcoming Neon crime comedy 'I Love Boosters', where she stars alongside Keke Palmer and Naomi Ackie. The film recently premiered at SXSW. (ANI)

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