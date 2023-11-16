Los Angeles, Nov 16 (PTI) Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is no longer attached as the director of Marvel Studios' much-anticipated next "Avengers" movie.

Titled "Avengers: Kang Dynasty", the movie was supposed to be Cretton's second Marvel project after he delivered a blockbuster with 2021's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings".

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the filmmaker exited the project on amicable terms as he remains on board to direct the sequel to "Shang-Chi".

Cretton is also working on the Disney+ series “Wonder Man” for Marvel Studios. He will serve as the director and executive of the project, which was shut down by the writers and actors strike in Hollywood but will soon resume its filming.

"Avengers: Kang Dynasty", the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame", will focus on Kang, Marvel Cinematic Universe's new main villain essayed by Jonathan Majors.

The movie is scheduled to come out in the US on May 1, 2026, and will be followed by "Avengers: Secret Wars" on May 7, 2027. The two "Avenger" movies will bring down the curtain on Phase 6 of the MCU. PTI

