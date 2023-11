Kourtney Kardashian Barker celebrated her husband's 48th birthday by throwing him a vegan Thanksgiving dinner. In a series of posts shared on her Instagram Story, Kourtney offered a glimpse at the lavish table set up and decorations, which included a personalised menu and a Thanksgiving food-themed tablescape, along with a delicious-looking food spread, reports People magazine. “Vegan Thanksgiving for my baby’s birthday @travisbarker”, Kourtney captioned a clip set to Frank Sinatra’s ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’. Kourtney Kardashian Drops NSFW Photos To Wish Travis Barker on His Birthday; Reality Star Goes Topless in These Racy Pics With Her ‘Lover’.

As per People, the birthday celebrations come shortly after the pair welcomed their first baby together earlier this month. In the video, The Kardashians star panned along the table as she showed off decorations including tartan napkins, red and white patterned plates and a centrepiece featuring foods such as pumpkins, apples and pomegranates.

The room had also been decorated with red roses and candles. The Lemme founder tagged Khristianne Uy, a private chef known as Chef K who often caters for their events, into the post. Meanwhile, a sneak peek at the menu, which was titled, ‘Travis’s Birthday Thanksgiving Dinner’, showed the items being served included vegan mac and cheese and pumpkin pie, along with gluten-free stuffing and sweet corn casserole. Kourtney Kardashian: Everything You Must Know About the Reality TV Star’s Children!

The menu also revealed that the dinner was being followed “by an advanced screening of Thanksgiving,” a new holiday-themed slasher starring Kourtney’s friend Addison Rae and Patrick Dempsey.

