The latest episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 8 was graced by Bollywood darlings Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. The duo delved into a myriad of subjects, unveiling personal and professional facets. Alia shared insights on her daughter Raha Kapoor and husband Ranbir Kapoor. Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 4: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Taimur Is the ‘Quieter One’ and Jeh Is the ‘Toofan Mail’.
Meanwhile, Kareena voiced her desire to unfollow Karan Johar and explained her absence from Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success bash. This episode spilled ample coffee-laden revelations, offering viewers a glimpse into the stars' lives. From personal anecdotes to industry insights, the episode buzzed with intriguing highlights from the candid conversation. Check out the top 5 revelations here:
Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Trolls Calling Ranbir Kapoor 'Toxic'
Alia Bhatt addressed the fallout from sharing a personal anecdote about Ranbir on Koffee With Karan Season 8. Recalling the backlash when she mentioned Ranbir's preference for her natural skin tone over lipstick, she responded to the ensuing online criticism. Speaking candidly, Alia reflected on how her remarks were misconstrued and taken out of context, leading to unwarranted discussions branding Ranbir as 'toxic.' Expressing dismay at the exaggerated scrutiny, she stressed the need to focus on more pressing global issues. Alia defended Ranbir, emphasising his genuine nature, lamenting the misplaced attention on a trivial remark in an entirely different context.
Kareena Kapoor On Tiff With Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel's debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was originally intended for Kareena Kapoor. However, circumstances led to Ameesha landing the role. Recently seen in Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol, Ameesha celebrated the film's success in Mumbai, where Kareena's absence was noticed. When questioned by Karan about her no-show, Kareena cited being out of town. Referring to their shared history from the missed opportunity in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Kareena emphasised that films are shaped by destiny, praising everyone's efforts. Despite the past connection, she commended Gadar 2 and expressed eagerness to watch it. Koffee With Karan Season 8 Promo: Kareena Kapoor Khan Hilariously Suggests Alia Bhatt To Have Another Child After Daughter Raha - Here's Why.
Kareena Kapoor on Keeping Kids in Public Eye
