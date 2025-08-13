Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI): Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee is all set to lead Bengal's rebel saga, 'Devi Chowdhurani' as Bhavani Pathak.

The makers of Subhrajit Mitra's directorial Bengali film unveiled the teaser today, giving an insight into the timeless tale of courage, justice, and rebellion against oppression.

Based on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's novel, Devi Chaudhurani, the film is produced by Aparna Dasgupta and Aniruddha Dasgupta of ADited Motion Pictures, along with Soumyajit Majumdar from LOK Arts Collective.

Devi Chaudhurani stars Srabanti Chatterjee in the titular role along with Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Arjun Chakraborty, Darshana Banik, Bibriti Chatterjee, and Kinjal Nanda.

Set in the 18th century, the period drama follows Prafulla's transformation from an innocent young girl into Devi Chaudhurani.

The teaser shows "Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's legendary rebel heroine, played by Srabanti Chatterjee, with Prosenjit Chatterjee as the enigmatic rebel leader Bhavani Pathak," as per the press release.

With powerful dialogues and intense action sequences, the teaser offers a glimpse into the socio-political state of then Bengal, the impact of British rule, and more.

While talking about the film, Prosenjit Chatterjee said, "It's a moment of immense pride to see a Bengali story, born from our soil, language, and history, shine on the world's largest screen. To Bengal, Devi is everything Bhavani Pathak described--exceptional, steadfast, and unforgettable"

Producers Aparna, Aniruddha and Soumyajit shared a joint statement, "Devi Chowdhurani's story is not just Bengal's, it's India's, a tale of resistance, dignity, and courage...The overwhelming response to the teaser has been really encouraging. On India's Independence Day, 'Devi Chowdhurani' will reach a global platform. We shall reveal this surprise in due course."

Music has been scored by Grammy-nominated composer Pandit Bickram Ghosh. (ANI)

