Chennai, Aug 5 (PTI) South superstar Dhanush's upcoming Tamil film is titled "Thiruchitrambalam", the makers announced as the movie went on floors Thursday.

The film was tentatively called "D44".

Also Read | Bell Bottom: Lara Dutta Shares BTS Video Showing How She Became Indira Gandhi For Akshay Kumar’s Spy-Thriller.

"Thiruchitrambalam" is directed by Mithran Jawahar and produced by Sun Pictures.

Sun Pictures shared the title announcement video on its official Twitter handle. "#D44 is #Thiruchitrambalam," read the caption of the clip.

Also Read | There’s ‘No Merit’ to Gerard Butler’s Lawsuit Against Olympus Has Fallen Producers, Says Defendant.

Earlier in the day, the production banner had posted pictures from the pooja ceremony.

"@dhanushkraja's #D44 shooting commences today," the tweet read.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj and director-turned-actor Bharathiraja.

Jawahar has previously helmed Tamil drama "Mathil" (2021) and the 2010 romantic-comedy "Uthamaputhiran".

Dhanush, who recently starred in Karthik Subbaraj's "Jagame Thandhiram", will also be seen in Anand L Rai's Hindi romantic-drama "Atrangi Re" and the Hollywood thriller "The Gray Man", helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)