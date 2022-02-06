Veteran actor Dharmendra mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar by sharing a social media post dedicated to the legendary singer on Sunday. The actor took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture of him with the late legend. Along with the image, he tweeted, "The whole world is sad, Can't believe you have left us !!! We will miss you lata ji, pray for your soul be in peace." Lata Mangeshkar Funeral: The Veteran Singer To Be Accorded a State Funeral at Dadar Crematorium, Mumbai.

Mangeshkar was very fond of both Dharmendra and his wife Hema Malini. She shared a very cordial and special relationship with the family and has worked on several films with the veteran actor. Over the years, Lata ji lent her voice for several hit songs featuring Dharmendra, which include, 'Saathiya Nahi Jaana Ke Jee Na Lage', 'Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat Ke Liye', 'Gir Gaya Jhumka Girne Do', 'Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Angan Hoga', among many others. Lata Mangeshkar Dies at 92: Legendary Singer Succumbs to ‘Post-COVID-19 Multi-Organ Failure’ at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Dharmendra Mourns the Loss of Lata Mangeshkar

The whole world is sad , Can’t believe you have left us !!! We will miss you lata ji 🙏 pray for your soul be in peace.🙏 pic.twitter.com/oWOob8pa3T— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 6, 2022

Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar, government sources informed. The national flag will fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral, they added.

She passed away earlier today due to multiple organ failure. Her last rites with full state honours will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park Mumbai.

