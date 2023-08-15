Veteran actor Dharmendra has shared his new look from the upcoming film on social media. Dharmendra took to Instagram to drop a few pictures wearing a moustache and hat. He captioned the post, “Friends, trying this getup for one of my new film.” Dharmendra wore a check shirt with brown pants. He chose a moustache and a hat for his new look. Dharmendra Claims He Never Shared a Scene With Dilip Kumar; This Nostalgic Pic Says Otherwise! (LatestLY Exclusive).

In the first picture, he was pointing towards the camera. He can be seen thinking about something in the second, third and fifth pictures. In the fourth picture, Dharmendra smiled for the camera. Soon after the Sholay actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. His son and actor Bobby Deol commented, “All the best Papa looking great.”

“Wow super look my God dharmendra ji,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Looking so handsome uncle.” Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra and Alia Bhatt Look Cute Together in This BTS Pic From the Sets of Karan Johar’s Upcoming Film.

View Dharmendra Deol's Post:

Meanwhile, Dharmendra was last seen in director Karan Johar's film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The movie received a positive response from the audience and the entire team organised a success party for celebrating this joyful moment. He will be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in an upcoming untitled romantic film.