Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'Looop Lapeta', actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya gave a few details about his character in the film.

"The shooting experience was absolutely great, it is a different character - quirky, and very stylised, much like the director, who has a knack for these kind of films. It was a colorful and challenging character, and it was an ensemble cast, but every character has a beautiful presence," he shared.

Dibyendu also bleached his hair for the role.

Talking about the same, he said, "The biggest thing is that my hair was bleached for this movie. I had to struggle with this hair for over 6 months after the movie. I experienced a complete metamorphosis which helped me play the character more truthfully and it was also fun while doing it. It is interesting how getting into the skin of the character physically, reverses the process of characterization as you first get into the character with your outer physical appearance and then you do it internally instead of the opposite."

Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, 'Looop Lapeta' features Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles. It will be out on Netflix on February 4. (ANI)

