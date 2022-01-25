Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg will arrive in Indian theatres on February 18. The film, directed by Ruben Fleischer will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across India.

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2022 09:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).