New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Former India wicket-keeper and Beyond Reach Premier League (BRPL) Selection Committee head Kiran More has expressed excitement about the opportunities the upcoming tennis ball league will create for grassroots cricketers across the country.

Welcoming aspiring players from across India, Kiran More said the league aims to provide a genuine platform for street cricketers and emerging talent who often do not get access to professional structures, according to a release.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Tickets Booking Guide: Date and Expected Prices.

"Hello to every gully cricketer, street cricket legend and cricket dreamer across India. As the Commissioner of the Beyond Reach Premier League and the Head of our Selection Committee, I'm thrilled to welcome you to India's most exciting professional T10 tennis-ball cricket league," Kiran More said.

Highlighting the league's grassroots focus, he added that BRPL is designed to discover raw talent from across the country.

Also Read | 5 Members of Iranian Women's Football Team Granted Asylum by Australia Amid Iran War; Check Names.

"This is not just another tournament; this is your stage. Imagine six electrifying zones across the nation where raw street talent will be scouted, rewarded and prepared for stardom. No fancy academy needed, no connections required -- just a level playing field where every player gets a shot at stardom and every fan gets an unforgettable experience," the BRPL league commissioner Kiran More said.

The league also has the backing of several prominent names in Indian cricket, including Aakash Chopra, Robin Uthappa and Manoj Tiwary.

"Backed by cricket legends like Akash Chopra, Robin Uthappa and Manoj Tiwary, the BRPL is here to make dreams come true. Bharat ka khel, Bhartiyon ka sapna hai," More said.

Speaking about what selectors look for in players, Kiran More emphasised that a true match-winner brings multiple qualities to the field.

"For a match-winner, you definitely need good skills. If you tick all three boxes -- batting, bowling and fielding -- along with the right mindset and body language, then you have a match-winner. If a team has 11 match-winners, that team becomes a champion," he said.

BRPL is open to aspiring and semi-professional cricketers aged 18-40, welcoming participants from 28 states and 8 Union Territories across India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)