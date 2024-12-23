Art Evans, the actor best known for his role as Leslie Barnes in Die Hard 2, died at the age of 82. A family representative confirmed that Evans died "peacefully in his sleep" on December 21, surrounded by loved ones, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Liam Payne Dead: Former One Direction Member Dies After Fatal Fall From Hotel Balcony in Buenos Aires.

"We are heartbroken to share that Art has passed away. Please respect our privacy at this time. A memorial will be held for friends and family to attend at a later date. Thank you," said his wife, Babe Evans, in a statement.

Veteran Actor Art Evans Dies at 82

Evans' role as Leslie Barnes, an air traffic control employee who aids Bruce Willis' John McClane in thwarting terrorists, remains one of his most memorable performances. Beyond Die Hard 2, Evans delivered an acclaimed performance in A Soldier's Story (1984), where he starred alongside Denzel Washington and Adolph Caesar as Private James Wilkie.

During his career, Evans accumulated over 120 acting credits. On the big screen, he appeared in films like Christine (where he played the first victim of the sinister car), Fright Night, School Daze, Tales from the Hood, and Metro.

On television, Evans guest-starred in iconic shows such as MASH*, Hill Street Blues, Monk, The X-Files, Family Matters, and A Different World. In the latter, he played Mr. Johnson, the father of Ron Johnson (Darryl M. Bell). His more recent roles included appearances in Anderson's Cross (2010) and Last Man Standing (2011). James Earl Jones Dies at 93: From Darth Vader in ‘The Star Wars’ Series to Mufasa in ‘The Lion King’, 5 Iconic Roles of the Hollywood Legend!.

The actor was born on March 27, 1942, in Berkeley, California. His acting journey began at Frank Silvera's Theater of Being, where he starred in The Amen Corner. The production moved to Broadway in 1965, marking the start of his 40-year career.