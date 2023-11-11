New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Diwali is more than just a real-life celebration; it's also a pivotal event in the world of Hindi cinema. Throughout the years, Hindi films have incorporated the festival of lights into their narratives, adding depth and significance to iconic movies.

Here is a look at five popular Hindi cinema scenes which have illuminated the silver screen with the radiant spirit of Diwali.

"Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham" (2001): The iconic Diwali scene from filmmaker Karan Johar's blockbuster has been forever etched in the minds of film aficionados. Set between Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul and his adoptive mother played by Jaya Bachchan, the sequence has a direct parallel with Diwali festival, which is celebrated to commemorate the return of Lord Ram to his kingdom Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

The iconic scene sees Bachchan's Nandini Raichand sensing the arrival of her son Rahul on the occasion of Diwali. Such has been the popularity of the scene that it has found a space in Indian pop culture, often been used in memes and reels. Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also featured in the movie.

"Vaastav" (1999): The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial featured one of the most memorable scenes of Sanjay Dutt's career. The movie, which talked about the importance of family, starred Dutt as a struggling young man who is drawn to the world of crime.

In a key scene, set during the festival of Diwali, Dutt's Raghu comes out of his hide-out to meet his family. It sees Raghu showing off his wealth in front of his family, which leads to a rebuke from his mother (Reema Lagoo). He then delivers the iconic dialogue "Yeh dekh pachchass tola".

The movie also starred Namrata Shirodkar, Sanjay Narvekar, Mohnish Bahl, Paresh Rawal, and Shivaji Satam.

"Zanjeer" (1973): The festival of lights plays an important part in the classic film, which marked the beginning of Amitabh Bachchan's journey as the angry young man of Hindi cinema.

The Prakash Mehra-directed movie opens with a Diwali scene in which a young Vijay Khanna witnesses the murder of his parents by an unidentified man, wearing a charm bracelet, 'Zanjeer'.

The film's climax is also set on Diwali, when Bachchan's cop hero Vijay learns that Teja (Ajit Khan), the man he has been chasing all the while, is the killer of his parents. He then fights the villain and brings him to justice.

Written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, "Zanjeer" also starred Jaya Bachchan, Pran, Bindu and Iftekhar.

"Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" (1994): The popular track "Dhik Tana" from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer has a brief scene set during Diwali.

The sequence is set in the beautifully decorated and vibrant home of the Nath family, where all the members come together to celebrate the festival of lights. It captures the essence of Diwali, highlighting the customs, traditions, and the sense of togetherness.

What makes it special is the arrival of the family's newest member, the son of Bahl's Rajesh and Renuka Shahane's Pooja.

The movie, written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, also featured Alok Nath, Lagoo, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

"Chachi 420" (1997): The festival of Diwali is synonymous with bursting of firecrackers and this spirit of fun has been showcased in multiple movies and songs. But Kamal Haasan's family comedy had a pivotal scene that underscored the importance of safety.

In the scene, Haasan, who has crossed dressed as a nanny named Lakshmi Godbole, saves the life of his daughter Bharti, played by a young Fatima Sana Shaikh, after a mishap while bursting firecrackers.

The film, which was inspired from Robin Williams' "Mrs Doubtfire", also starred Tabu, Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Johnny Walker, Paresh Rawal and Nassar in pivotal roles. Haasan also directed the film.

