Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) The life of Maharani Gayatri Devi is set to be adapted into a drama series from "Raazi" writer Bhavani Iyer and screenwriter-lyricist Kausar Munir.

Backed by IN10 Media's Juggernaut Productions and Mango People Media, the untitled series will delve into the erstwhile regent of Jaipur and aims to bring her life to the screen with "unprecedented access to the royal family."

Iyer and Munir will be overlooking the show's writing and research process.

Gayatri Devi's grandchildren Maharaj Devraj Singh and Rajkumari Lalitya said the series can act as an instrumental learning for the younger generation.

"We believe that her life-story should to be told by people who are truly passionate about her; and whose vision is to create the show on a grand scale.

"We hope that they will do justice to inspire millions of audiences especially the younger generation who will get to learn about her life story and the older generations the world over who will get to recount her legend," they said in a statement.

Gayatri Devi, known for her style and charisma, was considered as one of the most beautiful women in the world and a fashion icon. She was once listed among the 'World's Ten Most Beautiful Women' by Vogue magazine.

The London-born princess of Cooch Behar was the third Maharani of Jaipur from 1939 to 1970 after her marriage to Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II.

She entered active politics on an anti-Congress plank in 1962 when she founded the Swatantra Party in Rajasthan and won a landslide victory from Jaipur Lok Sabha seat the same year and again emerged victorious in 1971. She was lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi during Emergency.

Gayatri Devi, who was also known as 'Rajmata' of Jaipur, died in 2009 at the age of 90.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, said the team is excited to present the story of Gayatri Devi to a global audience.

"More so because it is exactly the kind of challenging subject that Juggernaut Productions has been prepping to develop and deliver at international standards in terms of both research and execution," Pittie said.

Pranjal Khandhdiya, who will serve as the series creator, hoped that the show would resonate with viewers in the country and internationally.

"I am sure the series will allow the audience to reminisce the human story of a princess who firmly stood against all odds to make way for a progressive society. I am excited to partner with Juggernaut Productions to ensure a world-class series that befits Indian Royalty," he added.

