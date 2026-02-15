Massive fire breaks out at fabrication factory in Bhopal (Photo/ANI)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a fabrication factory in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Upon receiving the information, multiple fire tenders were rushed to the scene, and went about douzing the flames.

Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

