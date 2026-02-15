Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 15 (ANI): The 61st edition of 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' was organised in Dehradun on Sunday, witnessing enthusiastic participation from youth and citizens.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said the initiative reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a physically and mentally strong nation.

"Through this Fit India initiative, the Prime Minister wants our children, the people of our country, to always be fit. They should always be fit for every task, physically, mentally, intellectually, and in every aspect... This Fit India initiative has been organised by our SAI, which oversees sports activities across the country, and it has generated strong enthusiasm among our children today. I believe that the Prime Minister's desire is that in the next 10 years, our youth, the future generation, will definitely be very fit and will make a name for themselves in the country and the world," he said.

The Fit India movement aims to encourage citizens to adopt a healthy, active lifestyle through regular physical activity.

Launched by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, in December 2024, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has become a 'jan andolan' that promotes fitness, a clean environment, and sustainability, with the movement seeing more than 25 lakh participants across 2.5 lakh locations nationwide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again mentioned the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative in his 'Mann Ki Baat' program. He has said that through this movement, India is learning to balance health with routine, activity with discipline, and personal well-being with national well-being.

The campaign addresses two important issues of #FightObesity and #PollutionKaSolution, giving citizens an easy, fun way of staying fit while reducing carbon footprints.

Adding star power and inspiration to the Dehradun edition will be a distinguished line-up of accomplished sportspersons. Leading the group is Nupur Sheoran, one of India's foremost names in women's heavyweight boxing.

A multiple-time World Boxing Cup gold medallist and World Championships silver medallist, Sheoran's presence is expected to motivate young participants with her journey of discipline, resilience and international success.

Former Indian international goalkeeper and renowned coach Yogita Bali will also be part of the event. Having guided India's senior and junior women's hockey teams to silver medals at major continental and global events, Bali exemplifies the depth of experience and leadership that the Fit India Movement seeks to showcase to youth.

The cycling rally will also feature emerging and established stars from diverse disciplines, including accomplished fencer Rishika Khajuria, triple-jump gold medallist Niharika Vashisht, and basketball icon Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, an Arjuna Awardee and one of India's longest-serving international basketball players.

Strengthening the connection with popular fitness culture, Fit India influencers will also be present, including former WWE star Shanky Singh, whose participation is expected to draw enthusiastic student crowds and amplify the message of fitness through sport and movement.

The Dehradun edition, with colleges and universities as special partners, will feature students riding alongside champions, transforming the campus environment into a living example of collective fitness, sustainability, and youthful participation.

As Fit India Sundays on Cycle continues to expand across cities, campuses, and communities, the 61st edition promises to reinforce a simple yet powerful message in Dehradun: fitness is not an event but a shared, everyday habit -- best experienced when everyone rides together.

FIT India Movement was launched on 29th August, 2019, by the Prime Minister to make fitness an integral part of our daily lives. The mission of the Movement is to promote behavioural change and encourage a more physically active lifestyle. (ANI)

