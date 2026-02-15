Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, on Sunday said his party does not want to discuss the "Epstein files" and raised concerns over the growing influence of social media and India's economic engagement with the United States.

Addressing the media in Lucknow, Yadav said, "We don't want to discuss the Epstein files. Social media is a big problem.

"We don't want to discuss the Epstein files. Social media is a big problem. The Epstein files must have been created long ago, and they came out after so many days. There are many countries in the world that have created their own social media... Therefore, in this changing world, it is necessary that we remain cautious, and the Epstein files are just one topic. You have handed over your entire market to America... We will give them a market worth $500 billion, and just a few days ago we bought Rafale jets... So what will happen to Make in India? What will happen to Skill India?" he said.

Yadav questioned the government's commitment to flagship initiatives aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and employment generation, alleging that increasing dependence on foreign markets could undermine such programmes.Earlier on Friday, the Indian Youth Congress protested at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri amid allegations in the Epstein Files.

Opposition MPs on Friday staged a protest outside the Makar Dwar in the Parliament House complex, demanding the resignation of Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that he possesses verified information linking Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to the recently released US Department of Justice files on Jeffrey Epstein."I have said that I will authenticate the data I have. There are Department of Justice files on Epstein naming Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani," he told reporters.

He further claimed that there was pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US nuclear deal and criticised the government's handling of sensitive issues.

Responding to Gandhi's allegations, Hardeep Puri dismissed the allegations as baseless, describing them as "elements of buffoonery" and having "entertainment value.

Puri addressed a press conference at the BJP headquarters. Puri criticised Gandhi for walking out of the Lok Sabha after delivering his speech."We have a youth leader (Rahul Gandhi) who placed a few things before the Parliament today. He has a habit of making baseless allegations. There are two kinds of leaders: those who assume responsibility in the political system and dedicate their lives to social service, transforming the country, and those who devote their lives and ensure that, during their lifetime, the country moves from the 10th-largest economy to the 3rd-largest," Puri said.

Mocking Gandhi, the Union Minister added, "What Rahul Gandhi does has a lot of entertainment value! On one hand, you have leaders who dedicate their lives to transforming the country and work around the clock, and then you have elements of buffoonery." (ANI)

