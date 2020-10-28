Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Karishma Prakash, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's manager, did not appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team which is probing a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on Wednesday, an official said.

Prakash, who had been questioned by the NCB last month too, had been asked "to join the investigation" here on Wednesday.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Is Easy Chic in a Butterfly Printed PJ Suit Worth.

"She did not appear," said a senior official who is part of the probe team.

On Tuesday, the NCB had raided Prakash's residence in suburban Versova and claimed to have seized 1.8 grams of hashish. But her lawyer denied that she stayed there.

Also Read | Malvi Malhotra Opens Up On Her Stabbing, Reveals Her Attacker Yogesh Kumar Wanted to Injure Her Face.

The NCB had last month questioned several persons from the Hindi film industry including Deepika and fellow actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

The Central agency has so far arrested 23 persons in the drugs case linked to Rajput's death. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and later got bail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)