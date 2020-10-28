Jacqueline Fernandez - The vivacious beauty's versatile fashion offerings are always in perfect sync with a slick glam game. She easily clinches a spot amongst the fittest and stunning actresses of B-town. While her infectious energy and a resultant congeniality have an affable charm as an add-on. She amps up the most basic vibe. The lockdown alone saw her regale us with her Bong bombshell and a sultriness in Badshah's Genda Phool. Her fashion stylist Chandini Whabi goes on to grasp Jacqueline's style to the fullest, translating all that spunk into one splendid style after another. Giving the stunning styles a break, Jacqueline took to unwinding with a chic PJ vibe. The butterfly printed set from the celebrity-endorsed label, Dandelion Dreams files under the much sought after homebound styles. Jacqueline's easy style is an interpretation that is our forever mood since the past few months!

Always keeping her style offerings versatile chic from basics to glamour with effortless charm, Jacqueline's cotton-poplin jammies are lucid, inspired by whimsical nature fantasies and its bounty. Jacqueline Fernandez Is Back to Work, Actress Shares a Happy Pic With Crew Members From Sets.

Jacqueline Fernandez - Easy Chic

A cotton notched collar shorts set worth Rs.3450 was from Dandelion Dreams. Delicately lined eyes, nude lips and pulled back hair completed her look. Jacqueline Fernandez Woke Up Like This and We Are Stunned!

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Jacqueline was seen in Netflix's Drive with the late Sushant Singh Rajput and in Netflix's crime thriller, Mrs Serial Killer. She will be seen in Attack, an action thriller film written-directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham featuring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The story of the film is inspired by true events about a hostage crisis.

