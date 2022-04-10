Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Dulquer Salmaan's film with Rashmika Mandana and Mrunal Thakur has been titled 'Sita Ramam'.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Dulquer took to Instagram and shared the update.

"Super hyped to present the first glimpse of our #SitaRamam. My homecoming with @vyjayanthimovies and first time collab with so many amazing artists.The stunning and headstrong Sita to my Ram @mrunalthakur, the fireball rebel Afreen @rashmika_mandanna & the fearless and galant Vishnu Sir played by the gentleman actor, my beloved@sumanth_kumar Anna amongst others. Every single cast and crew member are of the finest in the country and it's been a sheer blessing to experience this film," he wrote.

He added, "@hanurpudi sir your writing, passion, vision and boundless energy to bringing #SitaRamam to fruition was contagious and inspiring.@swapnaduttchalasani you've been the bedrock of this team backing this vision with all your might and conviction."

The story of Hanu Raghavapudi directorial revolves around the characters of Dulquer and Mrunal, who play Ram and Sita, respectively. The romantic drama is against the backdrop of a war.

'Sita Ramam' is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. (ANI)

