Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion of his 58th birthday, treated his fans with the first glimpse of his next film 'Dunki'.

Titled 'Dunki Drop 1' SRK shared the clip on his Instagram account which he captioned, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here...#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas."

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

The Dunki Drop 1, gives us a glimpse into the wonderful world of Rajkumar Hirani, it's a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

The film also stars Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

'Dunki' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2023.

The film marks SRK's first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

