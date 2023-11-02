Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday on November 2. The year so far has been impeccable for the superstar with him relishing two consecutive blockbusters. And while SRK is busy relishing this sweet taste of success, let's grab his birthday as an opportunity to marvel, not only at his box office numbers but also at his fashion extravaganza. Shah Rukh in his signature pathanis is a sight for sore eyes. He probably nails it better than anyone else in Bollywood. From his Eid celebration to other prominent events, whenever the occasion has demanded him to suit up, SRK has always settled for his pathanis on most occasions. 'Baaapppp!! Not Bacha a!!' Shah Rukh Khan's Compliment For KKR Star Rinku Singh During #AskSRK Session On Twitter Goes Viral (See Post).

On days when SRK is in no mood to wear his jeans and t-shirt, he's always picking his Pathanis to slay. That's probably he's comfort dressing! A pathan in his pathani - it can't get any better than this, right? Shah Rukh's style file is filled with these dapper pieces and with Diwali being just around the corner, his pathani collection will serve as the right inspiration for your festive wear. Not to forget the wedding season that will start soon after. So, if you are excited to commence the journey of marvelling at his pathanis, let's get started, shall we? Shah Rukh Khan Car Collection: From BMWs, Audi to the Recently Added Rolls Royce, Here’s King Khan’s Entire Car Collection.

Always Handsome

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Black is Definitely His Colour

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Eyes On Him

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Eye Candy

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shaadi Outfit Inspo!

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

He Probably Looked the Hottest in Raees

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pathan in his Pathanis

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2023 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).