Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan celebrated the festival of Durga Ashtami in the most adorable way.

The actor, welcomed young children into his home for the special puja and shared the celebrations with them.

The 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi' actor took to Instagram on his birthday to post an adorable picture with the kids. In the photo, Varun is seen sitting on the floor with five girls and one boy. The kids were seen enjoying halwa, chana, and poori alongside Varun.

Along with the picture, he wrote, "Durga Ashtami ki shubhkamnaye #bestmeal."

Durga Ashtami falls on the second last day of Navratri, which began on September 22 this year. The festival will end with Navami, followed by Dussehra on October 2.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan's next release is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which hits theatres this Friday.

The two-minute and fifty-four-second trailer opens with actor Varun Dhawan proposing to Sanya Malhotra, only for her to refuse. This prompts Varun to devise a plan, with Janhvi Kapoor's help, to win her back. Amid the rejection, Varun Dhawan is heartbroken when Sanya announces her marriage to Rohit Saraf, who is also an ex-boyfriend of Janhvi Kapoor. To stop the marriage and win back their exes, Varun and Janhvi decide to pose as a fake couple to make their exes jealous, ultimately halting their marriage plans. Things go completely off track when the two start falling for each other.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is slated to release in theatres on October 2. (ANI)

