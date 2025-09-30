Television heartthrob Gaurav Khanna is one of the contestants of Salman Khan's ongoing Bigg Boss 19. The latest season of the popular reality show commenced on August 24 with 16 contestants. Ever since the former Anupama actor entered the BB19 house, he has become the talk of the town and one of the viewers’ favourites. However, in the past few weeks, we haven’t seen him very active inside the house, and even Salman Khan took a dig at him for his lacklustre performance. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Weekend Ka Vaar: Awez Darbar EVICTED From Salman Khan’s Reality Show; Birthday Girl Tanya Mittal Gets Roasted Mercilessly by Guests Abhishek Malhan and Harsh Gujral.

While fans and celebrities have been cheering for their favourite contestants on Bigg Boss 19, there has been no word of support from Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola. Akanksha, who is also an actress, has been posting regularly on Instagram, but none of her posts have any connection with Gaurav Khanna or BB19. Netizens have been trolling her on Instagram, questioning why she hasn’t shown any support for her husband, Gaurav Hanna.

Netizens Troll Gaurav Khanna’s Wife Akanksha Chamola for Not Supporting Him

Akanksha Chamola has been sharing photos and videos on her Instagram handle. Fans of Gaurav Khanna have flooded her comment sections, questioning why she has not shared anything related to her husband's BB19 journey even once. Few even called her "jealous".

Akanksha Chamola’s Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akanksha Chamola (@akankshagkhanna)

A user wrote, "How self-obsessed are you! Not even one post or story for your husband. I must say GK is such a decent gentleman." Another wrote, "Gaurav aapka pati hai ya dushman, uske lie ek story to dalo!"

Netizens Call Out Gaurav Khanna’s Wife Akanksha Chamola for Not Publicly Supporting His Game in ‘Bigg Boss 19’

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Gaurav Khanna Among Last Week’s Nominees in ‘BB19’

Gaurav Khanna rules the hearts of daily soap lovers not just for his acting or charming looks, but mainly for his calm, composed, and controversy-free persona, a trait uncommon among participants of shows like Bigg Boss. Gaurav, who started his game on a strong note, appeared dull in the following weeks. He was also one of the nominated contestants this week; however, he was saved from eviction by the lead cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, who also saved Mridul Tiwari along with him in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Was Awez Darbar’s Dramatic EVICTION From Salman Khan’s Show Planned? Viral Claim Reveals His Family Paid Voluntary Exit Fee Amid Ex-Girlfriend Shubhi Joshi’s Wildcard Entry Rumours.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Bigg Boss 19, now in its sixth week, saw three contestants get eliminated - Nagma Mirakar, Natalia Janoszek, and Awez Darbar.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 07:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).