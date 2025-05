Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): British singer Ed Sheeran has dropped a new video that has made his desi fans super excited.

The singer, who was in India earlier this year, posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen taking an auto ride in Mumbai and singing his new song, Sapphire. But what really caught everyone's attention were the Punjabi lyrics. With desi vibes, a Mumbai auto, and Punjabi lyrics, Sapphire has generated quite a hype ahead of its official release on June 5.

The video also showed Ed enjoying the Mumbai streets, waving and giving high-fives to people while singing along to his track.

Along with the video, the singer added a caption that read, "Riding around the streets of India, missing high-fives. Sapphire out June 5th, 8:30am ET / 1:30pm BST / 6pm IST."

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKKNlk3C34v/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Indian fans were quick to notice the Punjabi lyrics "Cham cham chamke sitaare wargi" in the song and flooded the comment section in no time.

One fan commented, "Cham Cham chamke SITARE VARGEE!!!" while another wrote, "Someone please give him an Aadhaar card already." A third user added, "This is gonna be THE SONG of the year."

Sheeran had been teasing the song for a while now. Earlier this month, he revealed on Instagram that his upcoming album Play was inspired by his emotional journey and his love for exploring cultures. He wrote, "Play was an album that was made as a direct response to the darkest period of my life. Coming out of all of that, I just wanted to create joy and technicolour, and explore cultures in the countries I was touring." (ANI)

