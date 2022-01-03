Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Producer Ekta Kapoor has become the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19.

On Monday, Ekta took to Instagram and informed everyone about her diagnosis. She also urged those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested just to be safe.

"Despite taking all the precautions, I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves," she posted.

Her post was immediately flooded with get-well-soon messages from fans and members of the film and television industry.

"Take care," actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented.

"Take care and get well soon," actor Shweta Tiwari wrote.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery! Sending tons of love and hugs," actor Vikrant Massey wrote.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, John Abraham and his wife Priya have also tested positive for COVID-19 recently. (ANI)

