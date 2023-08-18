Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India, hosted a soiree on Wednesday that brought together distinguished figures from both the Israeli and Indian film industries to celebrate and strengthen Israel-India cultural partnership. Tsahi Halevi, a well-known Israeli actor, and Nurit Tinari, the Head of the Cultural Relations Division at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, attended this special event. They are in India to promote an exciting co-production that brings together the talents of both countries, as well as to explore new avenues of collaboration. Akelli: Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares Her Wounded and Bruised Look From the Sets of Her Upcoming Thriller Film (View Pic).

Last night, Ambassador @NaorGilon hosted a soiree to celebrate the pre-premier of Israeli actor @TsahiHalevi's Bollywood debut alongside the talented @Nushrratt! The event united notable individuals from the Israeli and Indian film worlds to strengthen the cultural bond between… pic.twitter.com/J5tytXB0ZW — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) August 17, 2023

Speaking about the event, Gilon said, “Every such event is another building block of the people-to-people connection between Israel and India. Indian cinema enjoys popularity in Israel, while Israeli series like Fauda has gained a dedicated fan following in India. The Bollywood debut of the Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi marks a momentous milestone in the growing cultural ties between our two ancient civilizations”.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to more collaborations bridging our rich cultures and histories, further strengthening our friendship," he added. The event also featured the presence of prominent leaders from the film industry of both countries. It is a powerful testament to the strong relationship and mutual commitment to fostering art and culture.

Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi is set to make his long-awaited Bollywood debut alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in the upcoming film Akeli. Halevi, known for his roles in acclaimed Israeli productions such as Bethlehem, Fauda, and Line in the Sand, has entered the Indian film industry, adding a new layer of cultural exchange and artistic collaboration.