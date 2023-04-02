Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is currently shooting for her next thriller drama film Akelli, has dropped a picture from the sets showing the injury she had while shooting. Chhorii 2: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan Wrap Shooting of Their Horror Flick (View Pics).

With a wound on her forehead and blood stains, Nushrratt shared a picture of herself on her social media that shows that she is dealing with tough times as she is shooting for her upcoming film Akelli. For the caption, she wrote: Akelli. Abhishek Pathak-Shivaleeka Oberoi Wedding: Pyaar Ka Punchnama Cast Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha and More Reunite at Reception Party (View Pics).

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Akelli Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

This much-awaited movie is directed by Prannoy Meshram who is also a debutant in this field. Previously, he has worked as an Assistant director in movies like Queen and Commando 3. Meanwhile, on the work front, Apart from Akelli, Nushrratt also has Chhorii 2 in the pipeline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2023 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).