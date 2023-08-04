Los Angeles [US], August 4 (ANI): Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt shared screen space in sci-fi film 'Edge Of Tomorrow', which did pretty well at the box office in 2014.

Speculations around the 'Edge of Tomorrow'' sequel have been circulating on social media for a very long time. Although official confirmation of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, while appearing on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently, Emily addressed the possibility of reuniting with Tom Cruise for Edge of Tomorrow 2.

She said she wishes there could be another film and revealed that she has actually read a script for one before.

“There was one that Doug [Liman] kind of slithered over to me,” she told host Josh Horowitz. “I mean, I would love to make it a reality but I just don’t know when or how. And how many Mission Impossibles does he [Cruise] need.”

Blunt jokes that Cruise needs to “come back to the side where you can be … like wasn’t he brilliant as the cowardly hero? Incredible.” In the 2014 film, directed by Liman, Blunt starred opposite Cruise, who keeps reliving the same day over and over again fighting aliens.

The actress added that she is “so ready” for a sequel and clarified that she is “not the impediment, I promise.”

Directed by Doug Liman, Edge of Tomorrow was written by Christopher McQuarrie, Jez Butterworth, and John-Henry Butterworth.

The sci-fi action flick, released in 2014, is set in an alternate reality where Europe has been conquered by an alien race. (ANI)

