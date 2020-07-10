New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Rapper Eminem has collaborated with 'Erase Me' singer Kid Cudi for the new single 'The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady', which points to police brutality, coronavirus pandemic and more.

The official lyrical video of the new song was dropped on Friday, in the YouTube handle of Kid Cudi.

This is the first time that the rappers have come together for new music. The song slams police brutality, which has been a relevant topic in the US since the death of George Floyd.

The song also takes a dig at those not wearing masks during the time of coronavirus pandemic.

"Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse...Other half are just pissed off and..Don't wanna wear a mask and they're just scoffing...And that's how you end up catching the shit off 'em...I just used the same basket as you shopping...Now I'm in a f--in' casket from you coughing," the lyrics read.

The official lyrical video has garnered more than seven lakh views since its release to date. (ANI)

