Sony LIV's web series Undekhi has caused a furore on social media. The thriller that stars Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Abhishek Chauhan primarily was well-received by the fans when the promo was released. However, its weird publicity and promotional gimmick has angered the Twitterati. For the uninitiated, Mumbai Police had warned against a number starting from 140 stating it was fraudulent. However, after figuring out that it was actually a promotional call by the channel, they were blasted and now Sony LIV has issued apology statement for causing trouble. Mobile Number Starting With 140 is Fake, Don't Take Calls as You May Lose Money From Bank Accounts, Warn Mumbai Police.

The Twitterati panicked when they received such frequent calls. "If you receive the call, your bank account will become empty," a policeman can be heard saying in Marathi in one such video. They even complained that the caller claimed that he had witnessed a murder and that he is being chased by some people. This gimmick that Sony thought was 'thrilling' in nature, received major backlash for their insensitive way of promoting a thriller. Mumbai Police also slammed the makers. Undekhi Review: Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma Impress in SonyLIV's Arresting Crime Series.

Mumbai Police's Tweet:

The era of ‘any publicity is good publicity’ is a passé. Any publicity creating panic amongst citizens and suggesting a threat to their security will be dealt with necessary severity. Hope the fake calls for promotions aren’t bothering you any longer, Mumbaikars #SoNotDone — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 10, 2020

Sony Liv later issued an apology on Twitter that read, "If you have received a call for our show Undekhi & it has disturbed you we would like to sincerely apologise to you. This was a test activity which has gone out accidentally & our intention was not to cause any kind of discomfort or panic. We sincerely regret any inconvenience." Check out this tweet and the reactions of the disgusted netizens over this promotional strategy.

Sony LIV's Tweet:

If you have received a call for our show Undekhi & it has disturbed you we would like to sincerely apologise to you. This was a test activity which has gone out accidentally & our intention was not to cause any kind of discomfort or panic. We sincerely regret any inconvenience. — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 10, 2020

Panicked Reactions:

Shame on you @SonyLIV I just got to know that this call is a promotional gimmick for your new show. I was on the floor breathless with panic when I got it. Are you out of your mind doing this??? @MumbaiPolice you must take action. This is appalling and unethical. https://t.co/4Vp1YAzYjW — smriti kiran (@smritikiran) July 10, 2020

Twitter User Shares Recording

Dear @SonyLIV #Undekhi What creepy shit promotion stint is this.... Horrible! @MIB_India @TRAI How are Such promotional calls even allowed? I almost skipped a heart beat, imagine elders or someone with weak heart conditions recieving it! Calling#+91 140 897 0061 #cheapshot pic.twitter.com/EOZDS35xsf — R K (@RRosleen) July 10, 2020

Another Twitter User Shares It Calling It Ridiculous

What a ridiculous #promotional call trick by #Undekhi #SonyLIV Do U even realise what this can cause to a person if they miss out the last few words in panic. Get a better way to promote your series #webseries #advertisement #ScamAlert #murdercall #unethical #worldpremiereseries pic.twitter.com/8CzUhTkVti — Suvrata Bhati (@BhatiSuvrata) July 10, 2020

The Ashish R Shukla directed series revolves around the exact plot that the makers were scaring people with. A character spots a murder happening and then gets chased by the powerful people as he is the witness to the scene. Well, that indeed was an unpleasant way of coaxing viewers to watch their content!

