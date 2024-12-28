Washington [US], December 28 (ANI): The possibility of a joint album between Eminem and 50 Cent may soon become a reality, as the two iconic rappers recently expressed their openness to collaborating on a full-length project.

This revelation came during Eminem's recent appearance on a chat show where he shared his thoughts on working with 50 Cent once again, as per People magazine.

In a candid interview, Eminem discussed the prospect of a joint album with his longtime collaborator and friend, 50 Cent.

"That would be great," Eminem said when asked about the idea, adding, "We just gotta stop bulls---ting and just do it," as per People magazine.

He added that he would never dismiss the possibility of working on an album with the rapper behind the iconic hit 'In da Club,' stating, "I would never say it's not possible." as per People magazine.

Eminem and 50 Cent's connection dates back over 20 years, with their first major collaboration on the track 'Patiently Waiting,' from 50 Cent's groundbreaking 2003 debut album 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'.

As per People magazine, during an earlier interview, the duo shared how the track came to be.

"'Patiently Waiting' was one of the first beats I sent Fif," Eminem recalled, adding, "It just had the cello... the strings on it and the drums."

Meanwhile, 50 Cent praised the raw production, noting that the beat provided him with the perfect tempo and feel to craft his lyrics.

Though 'Patiently Waiting' never became a single, it remains one of the standout tracks from 'Get Rich or Die Tryin', alongside hits like 'In Da Club,' '21 Questions,' and 'P.I.M.P.'

The pair recently reunited on the track 'Gunz N Smoke' from Snoop Dogg's 2024 album 'Missionary', alongside Dr Dre.

Their collaboration was well-received, adding fuel to the speculation that a full album from the two rap legends could be on the horizon.

Eminem, who discovered 50 Cent in 2002 and signed him to his Shady Records label, has remained focused on music throughout the years, while 50 Cent has also expanded into television and film production.

In a recent interview with People magazine, 50 Cent praised Eminem's dedication to his craft, and said, "He's still in that pocket. He's still doing the same thing, still drilling it, still number one, still highest selling. He can still do it. He can still hold it."

He attributed this continued success to Eminem's unwavering focus on music, noting that while 50 Cent has ventured into other industries, Eminem has remained dedicated to his recording studio work. (ANI)

